Police: Shooting in Prince George County leaves one man injured

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday shooting in Prince George County has left one person injured, according to the Prince George County Police Department.

Please avoid the area of Puddledock Place apartments. Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation. — Prince George Police Dept. (@pgpdva) October 18, 2020

A spokesperson with the department said a man with gunshot sounds was found at 11:55 a.m. by Puddledock Place Apartments on the 2300 block of Flexion Drive. The victim was then taken to the TriCities ER.

I am here now. Prince George PD arrived shortly after the incident occurred around noon today. They found one male victim with gunshot wounds. There are three active scenes going in right now with VSP assisting in the investigation.



Working to gather more info. @8NEWS https://t.co/uoEabu8hsv pic.twitter.com/n2mzNmDApD — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) October 18, 2020

Police said they are collecting evidence from three crime scenes in the area related to the incident. Officers from the Prince George County Police Department and the Virginia State Police are working together on this investigation.

Photo: Tyler Thrasher

Photo: Tyler Thrasher

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: