Police: Shooting in Prince George County leaves one man injured

Photo: Tyler Thrasher

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday shooting in Prince George County has left one person injured, according to the Prince George County Police Department.

A spokesperson with the department said a man with gunshot sounds was found at 11:55 a.m. by Puddledock Place Apartments on the 2300 block of Flexion Drive. The victim was then taken to the TriCities ER.

Police said they are collecting evidence from three crime scenes in the area related to the incident.  Officers from the Prince George County Police Department and the Virginia State Police are working together on this investigation. 

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

