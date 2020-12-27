Shooting investigation underway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot while walking on Valencia Road in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Information can be reported to Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

