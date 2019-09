RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A man has died following a shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

Richmond Police says officers responded to the 700 block of Spaine Street and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. 8News has a crew on scene and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.