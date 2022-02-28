RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday night, at approximately, 7:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Pensacola Ave.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.