Shooting on Martingale Road sends one person to the hospital; 4 suspects apprehended

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Monday evening shooting on Martingale Road sent one person to the hospital, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 2700 block of Martingale Road just after 5:30 p.m. on May 10.

They said a woman was in her apartment when she was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

CCPD added that a child was also injured but not transported to a hospital. The child was not shot, but rather hurt while trying to be protected by an adult.

Officials said a car fled the scene, heading north on Route 1, which turned into a police chase. Eventually, the car was stopped and three suspects were apprehended.

CCPD said a fourth suspect fled the car on foot but was apprehended by police at another location.

