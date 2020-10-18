Man shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Rosetta Street around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say that an adult male victim showed up a local hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting. His injuries are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story stay with 8News for updates.
