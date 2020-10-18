Man shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Rosetta Street around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that an adult male victim showed up a local hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting. His injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story stay with 8News for updates.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events