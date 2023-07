RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently on scene at a shooting near VCU campus.

Police responded to the Rite Aid at 520 W. Broad Street near VCU at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Police found a victim at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.