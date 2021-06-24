Shooting suspect arrested two days after death of 22-year-old in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Treehaven Drive on Monday.

The shooting in Richmond’s Southwood neighborhood left 22-year-old Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera dead. The suspect initially fled the scene and was apprehended on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Elijah Evans and charged him with murder.

Both the victim and suspected shooter are Richmond residents.

According to police, the shooting took place Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. Officials declared him dead at the scene.