Shooting suspect arrested two days after death of 22-year-old in Richmond

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Treehaven Drive on Monday.

The shooting in Richmond’s Southwood neighborhood left 22-year-old Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera dead. The suspect initially fled the scene and was apprehended on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Elijah Evans and charged him with murder.

Both the victim and suspected shooter are Richmond residents.

According to police, the shooting took place Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. Officials declared him dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events