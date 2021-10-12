Shooting victim found dead outside convenience store on Carolina Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department began investigating a deadly Northside Richmond shooting on Tuesday evening, just blocks away from where two other people were killed on Monday.

According to police, a man was found dead outside of the Carolina Express convenience store at the corner of Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road but he was not shot at the store. Officers are still working to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

There were no shell casings found at the convenience store.

