RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that occurred last week near Chateau Drive on Southside.

Marcus J. Smith, 28, of North Chesterfield was found shot in a parking lot just after 1 am on Friday, May 6.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired on the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, where they found Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was one of three people killed that day, with a man and a woman killed just minutes later in an apparent double homicide in Fairfield Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at (804)-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.