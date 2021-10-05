Short Pump teacher facing status hearing for rape charge, additional accusers asked to come forward

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Short Pump Middle School teacher was arrested last month in connection the rape of a minor. Now law enforcement worry that multiple children could have been victimized by the alleged rapist.

“Unfortunately, our experience and professional research have shown in these situations there are more than one victim,” Henrico Chief of Police Eric English and Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor wrote in a joint statement.

According to Henrico County Police, 60-year-old Dean Lakey is suspected of rape, forcible sodomy and indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian. Police said the incidents related to the charges took place during the 2016-17 school year.

He was arrested by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office in early September and then extradited to Henrico County. Police said after Lakey was served, he was released on bond.

He is now due in court on Wednesday for a status hearing. Ahead of that hearing, English and Taylor issued a statement calling on any victims of similar incidents to come forward.

Their statement acknowledged how difficult this could be for victims but still encouraged them to help bring evidence forward and keep other children safe.

English and Taylor said, “We know that victims worry about whether they will be believed, who to trust and will the abuse stop. We understand and appreciate how difficult this can be, but we ask you to come forward.”

Any victims will be given access to counselors and psychologists in order to help them recover from the traumatic incident or incidents and protect them from further harm.

“Please, for the sake of all our children, we ask that any victims please come forward in this matter or any other matter involving similar behavior,” they said.