RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5100 block of Hull Street Road for a robbery. Once on scene, a man claimed his personal belongings were stolen.

The suspect fired one shot and took off. The victim was not hit by the bullet or hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.