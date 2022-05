HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house party in Henrico Sunday night.

At around 10 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the corner of Nine Mile Road and North Fern Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located evidence of shots having been fired.

There are no known victims at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.