HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was traveling through the intersection of Interstate 95 and Chamberlayne Avenue when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. Virginia State Police says the shots went out around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Henrico County.

The car, a Nissan Altima, was the only vehicle struck during the incident. The driver was not injured by the gunfire.

VSP are investigating the incident and believe it was an isolated event.