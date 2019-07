CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she tried to rob a Chesterfield home late Thursday night.

It happened on South Twilight lane shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Investigators say a family was home at the time of the attempted break-in, and that one of the homeowners fired a gun at the woman.

She wasn’t hit by a bullet, but she did sustain minor injuries.

She is expected to be charged once she is released from the hospital.