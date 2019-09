RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Police are looking for two carjacking suspects.

Officers went to the 4200 block of Kinsley Street around 6:47 p.m. Saturday evening.

The victim told Richmond officers 2 suspects stole their vehicle and started shooting as they were driving off.

The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.