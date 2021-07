HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for someone suspected at shooting from a black Lexus while driving east on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

The shooter was near the Nine Mile Road overpass when they began shooting a Chrysler sedan traveling in the right lane.

The driver wasn’t hit by any of the gunshots and pulled over safely.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.