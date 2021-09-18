Shots fired in area adjacent to Hermitage High School moments after football game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Hermitage High School following a football game on Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Police were directing traffic attempting to clear the parking lot after the game when officers say they witnessed altercations break out.

Photo: Will McCue/8News

It was then that officers say they heard shots fired in an adjacent area. There were no reported injuries or damage to vehicles.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The investigation is ongoing.