LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.

According to Leesburg Police, they responded to reports of a loud banging noise at the Madison Trade Plaza in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 27. When they arrived on scene, they found a Restocked Sneakers store with its front windows shattered.

Five suspects were soon found nearby, all between the ages of 14 and 16, and stolen merchandise from the store was found in the car they had driven, which belonged to a family member.

The police added that they had identified a sixth suspect who was not yet in custody, and that the burglary may be related to a November 17 burglary of the same business.