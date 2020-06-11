Six people hurt in three shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Six people have been hurt.

At 11:13 p.m. a woman was shot in the leg in Mosby Court. She is expected to survive.

Less than an hour later police arrived on scene on North 1st Street to investigate a shooting. They found three people hurt, two men and a woman. One of the men was shot in the head and has life-threatening injuries. The other two victims were shot in the legs and should be okay.

Then two minutes later at 12:10 a.m. police went back out to Mosby Court. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wounds to their legs.

Police don’t have any suspect information on these three shootings.

In addition to those six victims, two people were rushed to the hospital overnight in the city after self-inflicted gun shot wounds to their legs. At least one of the shootings were accidental.

If you have any information about any of these incidents you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.