Sources, witnesses say fatal hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom was deliberate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed and another is fighting for her life after they were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom. Police sources told 8News they believe the suspected driver “intentionally” ran over the victims.

Officers arrived in the 1700 block of East Main Street a little before 2 a.m. on June 26 for reports of pedestrians hit. When they arrived, they found three victims, two women and a man, who were injured. Another victim, a woman, later showed up at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives were out in the area Thursday speaking with business owners, looking for surveillance video and searching for more clues in the case.

With each measurement, authorities are one step closer to figuring out exactly what happened. Witnesses told 8News they agree that the driver’s actions were on purpose.

Video from the scene shows a car that witnesses say hit some people in the street, circled back and then hit more people. One woman struck, 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, died at the hospital.

8News spoke with Woodberry’s mother, Robin Lewis, about her tragic loss.

“I just want her back,” she said, “I just still don’t believe it.”

Richmond Police said they have a warrant to arrest the person they think is responsible.

