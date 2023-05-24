SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the Salem District.

According to Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, there was evidence of a shooting just past midnight on May 22. There were no injuries or damage reported, but the case was assigned to a detective.

The following day in the same area, there were reports of a shots fired and deputies on scene located a domestic incident involving a gun — but there was no evidence a shooting had taken place. Deputies reported no witnesses came forward that heard gunfire.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirms the area of Hideaway Townhomes in Salem is frequently patrolled by deputies and will maintain a presence in the area.

There are no current suspects for the reported gunfire on May 22, but the investigation is ongoing.