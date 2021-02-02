Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found in woods

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a dead body that was found in the woods on Monday as a homicide.

The office said at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, deputies located the human remains in the wooded area of Pamunkey and Finney Road in the western part of the county.

Officials said they still do not know the exact sequence of events occurred, but are investigating this incident as a homicide. The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other information about this case, but said they would continue to give updates as they happen.

