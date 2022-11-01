SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.

According to VSP, at around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 36-year-old Jon. W. Kern and a 36-year-old woman were walking on the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania when they were hit from behind by a red pickup truck. The driver of the truck then left the area.

Kern was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The truck should have damage on its passenger side. Anyone who believes they may have seen the truck involved in this crash or has any information related to the incident is asked to call VSP at 540-891-4108.