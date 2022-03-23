SPOTLYVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of assault and abduction after a lengthy early-morning car chase.

A deputy saw the man driving in the Thornburg area just after midnight, and tried to pull him over.

Instead, Allen Weathers, 42, of Colonial Beach sped off with the deputy in pursuit.

Over the next half hour, deputies tried several times to force Weathers to stop, deploying “tire deflation devices” several times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Weathers led deputies in a circle, winding up back in the Thornburg area where he was finally forced to stop in an empty field.

Weathers was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, and is now charged with a laundry list of offenses, including: