Spotsylvania man, 34, arrested after threatening 3 teens with sword

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 34-year-old man is behind bars after an overnight altercation with three teenagers, according to Spotsylvania deputies.

Michael Wright

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 7100 block of Beta Court Thursday around 12:30 a.m. for a burglary in process. There, deputies encountered three teenagers and a man bleeding from the month.

Further investigation revealed the man, later identified as Michael Wright, approached the teens for being too loud.

For an unknown reason, deputies say Wright retrieved a sword. The teenagers reportedly ran to their home and shut the door.

Deputies say Wright followed and began hitting the door with the sword.

Following a call to 911, deputies say the three teens exited the back door, came around to the front of the house where Wright was and restrained him until deputies arrived.

The teenagers were unharmed.

Wright was charged with attempted malicious wounding, breaking and entering and destruction of property. He is being held on no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

