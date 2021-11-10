Man arrested after allegedly firing shotgun from window of a Chevy in a Walmart parking lot while drunk

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania man is in jail after allegedly firing a shotgun from the window of a truck in a Walmart parking lot while drunk.

On November 9 at 6:45 p.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway for a disturbance with a weapon.

Police said a witness on scene reported that someone had fired a gun from the passenger window of a Chevy Avalanche while parked in the store’s parking lot.

The suspect was then said to have exited the vehicle, leaving the gun behind and began walking around the parking lot.

The witness checked on the person in the driver’s seat of the Chevy and determined she wasn’t injured but also noticed the shotgun on the center console, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy left the scene with the firearm before deputies arrived.

Police said the witnesses formed a group to keep an eye on the man while he walked through the parking lot into a nearby McDonalds. Deputies arrived and detained the man without incident while he was exiting the fast food restuarant.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old John Fisher.

Police said he had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath and had active warrants in both Chesterfield and Spotsylvania. They found two shotgun shells in his pocket and determined he was a convicted felon.

Fisher was charged with weapon and ammunition possession by a felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place and being intoxicated in public.

The active warrants from other jurisdictions were also served.

Fisher is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. There were no reported injuries or damages from the incident.