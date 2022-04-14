FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police department arrested a suspect who they say has been charged with arson, unlawful entry, trespassing and vandalism.

According to Fredericksburg Police, a 911 call came from the Virginia Outdoors Center at around 7:30 p.m. describing a suspicious man wandering the property with a large blade.

When officers got to the scene, they found the suspicious man with a large butcher knife and tried to talk to him. The man then went into the Virginia Outdoors Center and barricaded himself inside the building alone.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and tried to deescalate the situation while the Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Equipment Tactical Team were on their way. When the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived, they took over communications with the suspect and while doing so, he was seen inside gathering more sharp objects.

After several hours of asking the suspect to leave the building voluntarily, the Special Equipment Tactial Team went in a discovered he had started a fire inside.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Gary Wood, Jr. was arrested and the fire was extinguished. Wood was charged with arson, tresspassing, unlawful entry and destruction of property. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.