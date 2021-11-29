Spotsylvania man charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of woman, abduction of 2 children

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is being charged with first-degree murder and abduction after reportedly killing a woman and kidnapping two children.

On November 28, around 11:26 a.m., Spotsylvania County 911 Center received a call from a woman who said a child of a family friend called her saying their mother was fighting with her boyfriend.

The woman who called said two children, ages 4 and 8, were inside the home.

Spotsylvania Deputies arrived at the townhouse residence at the 11000 block of Taney Drive and found a deceased female with upper body trauma. There were no children inside the home.

Deputies and detectives patrolled the area looking for a suspect and the reported children, according to police.

One detective spotted the children with a suspect in the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School off of Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania.

When the detective approached the suspect, he ran away with the kids in the tree line.

Detectives found the children unharmed in the Crown Grant subdivision after they had been abandoned by the suspect.

After bringing in additional resources, the suspect was spotted getting into a car at the 9700 block of Leavells Road.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The woman who was found dead was identified as Jordan Diggins, 33, of Spotsylvania.

The man charged with her murder was Chris Lee-Thompson Stevens, 28, of Spotsylvania.

Chris Lee-Thompson Stevens. (Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Stevens was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction and violation of a protective order.

He has been taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.