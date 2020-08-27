Spotsylvania man pleads guilty in child abuse case after DNA match

A 26-year-old Spotsylvania man pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect, Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced Thursday, the first conviction resulting from Herring’s five-year project to eliminate Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits.

Dyron R. Williams Sr. was charged in November after he was identified from DNA in a PERK kit that was collected in 2012. Williams was identified as the source of the DNA after the profile was uploaded to a national database.

“This case shows why we worked so hard to eliminate Virginia’s backlog and test every single PERK kit,” Herring said. “Testing these kits and entering the DNA into the national database help law enforcement identify suspects, link crimes committed by unknown or known suspects, make our communities safer, and hold individuals who commit these heinous crimes accountable.”

Williams, who is incarcerated at the Caroline Correctional Unit on unrelated charges, was sentenced to five years, with three years and six months suspended. He will serve his new sentence consecutively with his current sentence.

Herring made the announcement Thursday with Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Harris. “I am pleased with the progress on all the untested kits particularly with the case involving Dyron Williams. The dedication of the office and Detective P. Harper shows that these victims will never be forgotten,” Harris said in a statement.

In July, Herring announced that the state’s backlog of untested rape kits had been eliminated and was “never coming back.’