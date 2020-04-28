Spotsylvania man wanted in deadly hit-and-run may be in Washington D.C.

(WRIC/WJLA) — Authorities in Spotsylvania are searching for a man accused of fatally striking a man on a moped with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

Deputies believe 36-year-old Michael Ross fatally struck Jason Ahinful on Plank Road in Spotsylvania County during the early morning hours of March 8. Deputies say Ahinful was driving his moped at the time of the collision. Following the incident, deputies say Ross drove off in a car that he borrowed from someone else.

Ross is charged with felony hit-and-run. It’s believed that Ross is still in the Washington, D.C. area.

If you see him, please call police at (540) 507-7492.

