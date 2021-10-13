Spotsylvania mom arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from severe malnourishment, neglect

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old Spotsylvania mother has been arrested for second-degree murder and felony child neglect following the death of a 4-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Nubia Williams took her son to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Oct. 2. The child was unresponsive and not breathing.

Hospital staff tried to save the child’s life by performing life-saving measures. The child was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the boy died of severe malnourishment and neglect. The death was ruled a homicide.

Williams was arrested on Oct. 12 and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.