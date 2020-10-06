Spotsylvania mother found stabbed to death, daughter charged with murder

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested and charged a woman for second degree murder after her elderly mother was found stabbed to death.

On Oct. 5, The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive for a report of an unresponsive woman.

When officers arrived, they found Sophie Rumuly, 73, dead. Rumuly was found with multiple stab wounds all over her body. Officials said Rumuly’s husband found her in the house after he returned home.

Lisa Anne Harmon, 57, Rumuly’s daughter who lived with her, was also home when Rumuly died. Harmon was quickly identified as a suspect in the death of her mother and has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. She is currently being held without at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Detectives have not been able to determine a motive at this time.

