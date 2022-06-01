SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say struck and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene of the crash.

According to police, deputies were called to the intersection of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive for a report of a deceased man on the side of the road at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Stock image of suspected vehicle provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team determined that a car heading east on Harrison Road hit the man, identified as 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke. The violent impact caused several pieces of the car to be left at the crash scene.

Police are looking for a silver 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Azera with significant damage to the front and passenger sides.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Solvers are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.