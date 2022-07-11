SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with several vandalisms and larcenies.

The crimes occurred on July 2 in the parking lot of the YMCA on Smith Station Road. The suspect was driving a black sedan which did not have a front license plate. Police describe the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information on this man contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Any information provided may result in a financial reward, according to police.