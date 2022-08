SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with identifying suspects involved in larceny from skill games at an area convenience store.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the D-Mart convenience store on 2700 Lafayette Boulevard.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the men pictures above

If you have any information on the identities of the men pictured, you are asked to contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.