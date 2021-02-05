Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office: 2nd man arrested for defiling and concealing body in the woods

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies found a dismembered body in a wooded area in the western part of the county on Monday. Deputies previously arrested 19-year-old Brennan Thomas in connection with the homicide, they have now also arrested 18-year-old Dominic Mccall.

On Feb. 3, Mccall was charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police say they were alerted to a red mustang parked on private property near Pamunkey Road and Finney Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Later that evening around 10 p.m. they were called back for reports of a body located in the area.

Witnesses saw Mccall and Thomas leaving the property in the mustang.

On the scene SCSO deputies found the body in a “gruesome” state. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel.

Detectives are unsure of a motive at this time.