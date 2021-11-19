Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect

Spotsylvania County Walmart shoplifting suspect

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect linked to a shoplifting incident that took place at a local Walmart on Wednesday. (Photo: Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect linked to a shoplifting incident that took place at a local Walmart on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place on Nov. 17, at the Walmart on 10001 Southpoint Parkway. Below is a photo of the suspect:

Police say the man left in a silver Chevy truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. You can also submit tips through the P3 tips system or online here.

