SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was located in the woods near the Salem Run community.

Deputies located the body in a wooded area on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The exact sequence of events is being investigated by the detectives and is being treated as a suspicious death.

As the investigation continues, police said they will make everyone aware of all important facts concerning the incident.

The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond. No further information is being released from police at this time.