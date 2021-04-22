Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect linked to armed robbery at Fas Mart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at Fas Mart overnight on Wednesday.

The office said the robbery occurred at 2:15 a.m. on April 21, at the Fas Mart on 3530 Plank Road.

Deputies said they responded after a panic hold-up alarm from the business was activated. When they arrived, the store employee said a man had come into the store and immediately pulled out a handgun on them. The suspect demanded money as well as the employee’s cell phone. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The employee’s cell phone was later found in the parking lot, but the Sheriff’s office said they did not locate the suspect.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s who is about 5 foot 9 inches tall with a slender frame. Officials said he was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie and a black full face bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information about this incident can make a tip by calling 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. You can also make a tip through the P3tips app or online here.