Spousal privilege causes dropped murder solicitation charge in Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Virginia woman who had been accused of trying to persuade her husband to kill her sister-in-law because state law barred the man from testifying against his spouse.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the charges against 43-year-old Amy Klutz of Chesapeake were dropped in April.

According to court documents, Klutz’s husband had an affair with the sister-in-law. Klutz told her husband that he had to kill the sister-in-law to make amends.

Prosecutors say their only evidence came from Klutz’s husband, including a recorded conversation. But they are barred from using it because Klutz asserted marital privilege.

Klutz’s lawyer said her client was innocent regardless of the spousal privilege.

