Stabbing suspect surrenders to Richmond Police

Richmond Police arrested Montana Talbert (right) in connection to murder of Michael Cross (left).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Petersburg man has surrendered.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 36-year-old Montana Talbert of Henrico County turned himself in without incident.

Talbert is suspected of stabbing and killing 42-year-old Michael Cross.

Cross was stabbed on Green Cove Drive in the early morning hours of June 29. He later passed away at the hospital. 8News first learned of his death from his widow Jasmine Cross.

She reached out to 8News Friday, July 9, questioning why she had not seen any news of her husband’s death. It was only after 8News inquired RPD about this, that information was released. Police say the delay in information being released was an “oversight.” Talbert was at large during that week and a half long period.