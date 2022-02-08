Stafford car theft suspects crash into I-95 construction site

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Stafford men are in custody today after allegedly stealing a running car from outside of a convenience store on Warrenton road.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded at 5:45 am on Monday, Feb. 7 to a reported car theft at Mr. B’s Convenience Store.

The victim told police she had left her car running in the parking lot while she bought coffee inside, and that two men had stolen her car while she was in the store. She told officers the men had flipped her off as they drove out of the parking lot.

The description she gave to the sheriff’s deputies matched a pair of men who had earlier been removed from a nearby Red Roof Inn for creating a disturbance.

The stolen car was spotted a short time later in Spotsylvania County, but the suspects evaded a traffic stop, entering a nearby interstate construction area. The car then crashed, and the suspects split up.

Gary Wood Jr. (left) and Jerry Howell Jr. (right).

Gary Wood Jr. remained with the car and surrendered to Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputies.

The other man, Jerry Howell Jr., fled the scene and was arrested a short time later in a nearby Wegman’s.

Both men have been charged with conspiracy and are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Howell has also been charged with grand larceny.