STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of credit card fraud who gained access to around 100 different victims’ credit card accounts was arrested and jailed on Monday this week after an in-depth investigation by a Stafford County detective.

Police were first tipped off to the whereabouts of the scammer on October 28, 2021, when a deputy took a report of fraud involving a suspect purchasing auto parts online.

Three invoices were billed to addresses in Maryland, Colorado and California, but all three products had been shipped to a Garrison Woods Drive address in Stafford. The resident of the address was 22-year-old Richard Allen, Jr.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation was assigned to Detective Talbot of the Criminal Investigations Division. He reached out to other victims in the case and gathered further evidence, including bank and internet records.

Talbot was able to identify 12 victims across the country, most of whom were interested in pressing charges against the offender.

Search warrants were obtained for Allen’s car and residence. During these searches, further evidence of Allen’s fraudulent activity was uncovered.

Seized credit card reader/writer (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Allen was arrested on Monday, May 2, with 11 charges to his name. These charges included three counts of obtaining money by false pretense, three counts of identity theft, three counts of credit card theft, receiving fraudulent goods and possession of credit card forgery devices.

Allen is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.