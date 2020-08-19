Stafford County K9 helps apprehend suspect who tried to elude deputies

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to capture a suspect Monday night, Aug. 17, that attempted to elude them by car and foot.

Deputies say they observed a suspicious vehicle near the Dairy Queen on Kings Highway. The vehicle sped away when the driver noticed the marked police car. According to deputies, “the driver then attempted to enter George Washington’s Ferry Farm, which was closed, with a locked gate. The driver then made a U-turn and rapidly accelerated eastbound on Kings Highway.”

Later on, when the driver reached the 600 block of Kings Highway and attempted to make a U-turn, the vehicle lost traction, veering off of the roadway and into a ditch.

Deputies say that’s when the suspect ran away on foot into a wooded area towards the train tracks.

“Additional deputies and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team responded to form a perimeter and begin the search,” authorities said in a release. “Deputy B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan responded and began a track from the point last seen. K-9 Titan was able to find the suspect near the railroad tracks and he was taken into custody.”

The suspect, identified as Kevn Krupp, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, weapon possession by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, eluding, reckless driving, DUI, and hit and run.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

