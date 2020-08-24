Stafford County K9 helps apprehend suspected car thief

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County K9 is once again receiving praise for helping apprehend a man attempting to elude deputies.

According to a release, deputies were called to the area of Barclay Lane and North Stafford on Sunday, shortly after 7:30 a.m., for a vehicle theft. Deputies learned a 2015 Ford Focus was stolen, in addition to a debit card.

Deputies patrolling along Warrenton Road located the vehicle about an hour later. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the Sleep Inn. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cody Godwin, exited the vehicle on foot and ran away, however.

“The suspect scaled a six-foot wooden fence and attempted to hide beneath a car in the parking lot,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Deputy Demirci gave commands for the suspect to crawl out and lay on his stomach, but the suspect chose to flee up the stairs of the hotel. K-9 Titan was released and quickly apprehended the suspect on the stairwell.”

Deputies found a suspected controlled substance and controlled paraphernalia. The stolen debit card had also been used.

Godwin is charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, driving after forfeiture of license, credit card theft, credit card fraud and obstruction of justice.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

K9 Titan’s apprehension Sunday is the second in as many weeks, as reported by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 17, deputies say the K9 helped capture a suspect who ran away from police through a wooded area before being found near train tracks.

