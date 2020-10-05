Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman for assaulting two men on Sunday night

Rochelle Murdock, 24, of King Goerge, was arrested for two counts of assault, breaking and entering, destruction of property, and public intoxication.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a woman who assaulted two men on Sunday night.

On Oct. 4 at 9:02 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault on Ballantrae Court.

Deputies learned the incident began when Rochelle Murdock, 24, of King George, assaulted a man. Murdock was told to leave but once outside, Murdock started yelling and banning on the front door. After that Murdock forced her way through a rear door and assaulted a second man in the residence. It was later discovered Murdock had damaged the residence’s railing and siding during the incident.

Murdock only left after she was told the Sheriff’s Office had been called.

The responding deputy was told the suspect was in a vehicle attempting to leave the area, but they saw her vehicle parked and were able to arrested the suspect, Rochelle Murdock.

Murdock was arrested for two counts of assault, breaking and entering, destruction of property, and public intoxication. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

