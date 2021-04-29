Stafford County Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a beard, between 5’10” and 6’3” tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a brown Walls brand hooded jacket, blue jeans with a stain on the left pant leg, black sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to a Tuesday bank robbery.

The office said at 10:46 a.m. on April 27, the hold-up alarm at the SunTrust Bank on 40 Prosperity Lane was activated. Deputies who responded to the bank were told by dispatch that an employee said the business had been robbed.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned a man entered the SunTrust and approached a bank teller counter. Then the suspect held up a note to the teller window demanding money. The teller took out money from the cash drawer and put it on the counter. The man then took the money and fled from the bank on foot.

Officials said no weapon was displayed during this incident.







The suspect is described as a man with a beard, between 5’10” and 6’3” tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a brown Walls brand hooded jacket, blue jeans with a stain on the left pant leg, black sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

at (540) 658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.