Stafford County student charged with bringing loaded gun on school grounds

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mountain View High School student is in custody after bringing a loaded gun on school grounds, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old was quickly detained and taken to a Juvenile Detention Center after deputies discovered a loaded 40 caliber Taurus handgun inside a locker in the school’s gym around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Deputies add the school’s resource officer received a tip that the student had brought a gun to school. No one was threatened or hurt, authorities added.

The teen is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

“The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Friday, March 6, during which the suspect reported being assaulted by three juveniles while walking home. During the altercation, one of the juveniles displayed an airsoft gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect took his parent’s handgun to school on Monday morning for self-protection,” according to a statement from deputies.

The county’s sheriff’s office used this incident to remind locals to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Anyone with additional information should call (540) 658-4400.

