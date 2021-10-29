Stafford County volunteer fire department chief arrested for forcibly sodomizing a minor

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested the chief of the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department for three counts of forcible sodomy on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant at a Stafford home and the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department, 222 Andrew Chapel Road, on the morning of Oct. 29. Potential evidence was seized at both locations for the office’s ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Gerald Moore, 28, of Stafford, was served three warrants for forcible sodomy.

These charges are from incidents that occurred in 2016 when Moore was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was a minor at that time and was not affiliated with any Stafford Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office said Moore is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He has also been placed on administrative leave by the Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department pending the outcome of the investigation.